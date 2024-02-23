Ingevity (NGVT) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 56.83

The average one-year price target for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has been revised to 56.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 53.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of 47.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.20%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 42,883K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 2,401K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,275K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,148K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 86.19% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,855K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 36.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,297K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 61.92% over the last quarter.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

