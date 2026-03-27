Ingevity (NGVT) Price Target Increased by 12.01% to 80.84

The average one-year price target for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) has been revised to $80.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.01% from the prior estimate of $72.16 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $87.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of $71.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is an decrease of 250 owner(s) or 42.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.15%, an increase of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.41% to 37,181K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,920K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 1.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,499K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,218K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,111K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,041K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 32.61% over the last quarter.

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