Ingevity (NGVT) Announces Price Hike of Chemical-Based Products

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recently announced a general increase in prices for all merchant and derivatized tall oil rosin, tall oil fatty acid and kraft lignosulfonate products linked to its industrial specialties portfolio.

The price hike is due to continued strong market demand as well as higher raw materials and logistics costs. The price increase will be between 10-20%.

The new prices will be effective Jul 1, 2021, or as contracts permit.

Ingevity, which is among the prominent players in the specialty chemical space along with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, Element Solutions Inc. ESI and Celanese Corporation CE, topped earnings and revenue expectations in the first quarter. The company benefited in the quarter, from higher demand across its businesses. It saw a strong rise in automotive-based activated carbon sales and a significant growth in engineered polymers across several applications. Improved demand is expected to continue to drive performance.

Ingevity, in its last earnings call, raised its outlook for 2021 sales to $1.275-$1.325 billion from $1.25-$1.30 billion expected earlier. Currently, it anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $410-$430 million, up from the prior view of $400-$420 million.

However, the company witnessed costs-related headwinds in the first quarter. Higher freight and raw material prices affected results. The company expects headwinds from raw material cost inflation as well as transportation and logistics disruptions to continue throughout the rest of the year. As such, higher raw material costs are likely to put pressure on its performance.

