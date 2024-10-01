Ingevity to Launch Capa HS at the 2024 Polyurethanes Conference

Ingevity Corporation NGVT will launch Capa HS, the next generation of polycaprolactone polyols for enhanced hydrolytic resistance in polyurethanes, at the Center for the Polyurethanes Industry’s annual Polyurethanes Technical Conference in Atlanta, GA.



The Capa HS product family can extend the life of polyurethane elastomers in tough, wet and humid situations. Elastomers are widely utilized in the offshore, mining and petroleum industries in structures like oil rigs and wind farms, as seals, bearings and joints, and as corrosion prevention where durability and water resistance are critical.



The newest generation of Capa polyols is designed to meet the rigorous demands of polyurethane elastomer applications, particularly in outdoor and maritime conditions. The Capa HS series is the latest example of the company's current innovation push, which is extending the performance boundaries of Caprolactone technology. After simulating ten years of water ingress, NGVT discovered that Capa HS retained its integrity compared with traditional polyesters, providing formulators with a demonstrable performance advantage.



Ingevity's advanced polymer technologies business is the global leader in caprolactone technology and innovation, with a 50-year track record of enhancing performance in a wide range of end-use applications. It distributes Capa products throughout different industries, primarily assisting formulator and applicator customers in developing harder, more durable, flexible and resistant goods with sustainable end-of-life solutions.



The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry's annual Polyurethanes Technical Conference is North America's longest-running polyurethanes conference, providing a unique confluence of industry experience, professional networking and regulatory information.



Shares of Ingevity have lost 16% in a year against the industry’s 2.5% decline.



NGVT saw lower sales in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of the repositioning of the Performance Chemicals segment, which included limiting exposure to specific markets within the Industrial Specialties product line. Higher sales in Performance Materials due to increased pricing and strong automotive carbon volumes offset the decline.



The company, on its second-quarter call, revised its sales guidance for 2024 to $1.4-$1.5 billion and adjusted its EBITDA outlook to $350-$360 million.

NGVT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 139.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 145.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has gone up in the past 30 days. EGO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have gained roughly 106% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14 per share, indicating a rise of 15.3% from the year-ago level. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2, has gained around 111.6% in the past year.





