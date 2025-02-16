INGEVITY Earnings Preview: Recent $NGVT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INGEVITY ($NGVT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $317,016,000 and earnings of $0.31 per share.
INGEVITY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of INGEVITY stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. removed 483,475 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,855,525
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 429,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,515,002
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 398,800 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,251,100
- VISION ONE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS, LP added 298,157 shares (+265.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,149,897
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 280,414 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,426,870
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 213,807 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,712,635
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 208,921 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,513,530
