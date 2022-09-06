Ingevity Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NGVT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.66, changing hands as low as $64.68 per share. Ingevity Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGVT's low point in its 52 week range is $56.31 per share, with $83.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.25.

