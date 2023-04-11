Ingevity Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NGVT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ingevity Corp (Symbol: NGVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.94, changing hands as high as $72.56 per share. Ingevity Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGVT's low point in its 52 week range is $58.44 per share, with $90.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.35.

