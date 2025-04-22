Ingersoll Rand’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $28.1 billion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a diversified, global provider of mission-critical flow creation products and industrial solutions. Based in Davidson, North Carolina, the company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

IR is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.70, a decline of 7.9% from $0.76 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to report an adjusted EPS of $3.27, marking an increase of 2.8% from $3.18 in fiscal 2024. In addition, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 6.7% year-over-year to $3.49 in fiscal 2026.

IR stock has crumbled 21.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.7% return during the same period.

Shares of IR dipped 7.4% following its mixed Q4 2024 results on Feb. 13. The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Revenues from the Precision and Science Technologies (P&ST) segment rose 24% year-over-year to $388 million, while the Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment remained flat at $1.5 billion. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.84, which aligned with Wall Street's expectations.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Ingersoll Rand expects 3% to 5% growth in its revenue and adjusted EPS between $3.38 to $3.50.

Analysts' consensus view on IR is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, seven suggest a "Strong Buy" and seven recommend a "Hold" rating. Its mean price target of $97.85 represents a 40.3% premium to current price levels.

