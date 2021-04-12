Ingersoll Rand to sell Club Car business for $1.68 bln

April 12 (Reuters) - Industrial solutions provider Ingersoll Rand Inc IR.N said on Monday it would sell its specialty vehicle technologies segment, Club Car, to private equity firm Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion.

The all-cash deal is expected to be completed by third quarter.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

