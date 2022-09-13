Markets
IR

Ingersoll Rand To Acquire Pedro Gil - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) said it has agreed to acquire Pedro Gil Construcciones Mecnicas, S.L. and acquired Westwood Technical Limited for a combined upfront cash purchase price of approximately $30 million. Pedro Gil is a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems in the Spanish market. Pedro Gil has annual revenue of approximately $15 million.

Westwood Technical is a control and instrumentation specialist based in the United Kingdom. Westwood Technical expands Ingersoll Rand's IIoT offerings with its Aircom product line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular