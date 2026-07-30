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Ingersoll Rand Swings To Q2 Profit

July 30, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the second quarter, benefiting from the absence of prior-year impairment charges, while revenue increased on organic growth and acquisitions.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance, citing strong order momentum and confidence in achieving its annual commitments.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand rose to $256.8 million or $0.66 per share from a loss of $115.3 million or $0.29 per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share, up from $0.80 per share last year.

Revenue increased 8.5% to $2.05 billion from $1.89 billion a year ago, reflecting 4.1% organic growth, a 2.8% contribution from acquisitions and a 1.6% benefit from foreign currency. Total orders rose 5.3% to $2.04 billion.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong organic growth and solid Adjusted EPS performance, driven by the strength of our portfolio and the consistent execution by our teams," said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. "Order momentum continues to build, reinforcing our confidence in delivering on our full-year commitments as we remain focused on staying agile, and driving durable, long-term growth."

For fiscal 2026, Ingersoll Rand now expects revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5%, adjusted EBITDA of $2.13 billion to $2.19 billion, and adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.57 per share, with adjusted EPS expected to finish near the high end of the range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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