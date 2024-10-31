News & Insights

Ingersoll-Rand reports Q3 EPS 84c, consensus 81c

October 31, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $1.80B, consensus $1.87B. “Our Economic Growth Engine remains on track to deliver our long-term Investor Day targets of double-digit Adjusted EPS growth and strong free cash flow generation,” said Vicente Reynal, CEO. “We plan on continuing to deploy capital to M&A and drive innovation all while showcasing our ability to deliver sustainable and long-term value as a premier growth compounder.”

