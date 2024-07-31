Ingersoll Rand Q2 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to the company increased to $185.0 million or $0.45 per share from $179.5 million or $0.44 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.83 compared to $0.68 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Quarterly revenues grew to $1.81 billion from $1.69 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The company raised annual total revenue growth guidance to a range of 6% to 8% from the prior estimation of 4%-6% growth.

The company raised its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.27 to $3.37, from the prior estimation of $3.20 - $3.30. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.30 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.