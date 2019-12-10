Ingersoll-Rand Promotes Christopher Kuehn To Succeed Susan Carter As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) announced Tuesday that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Susan Carter has communicated her planned retirement in 2020, in conjunction with the close of the Reverse Morris Trust (RMT) transaction with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

Christopher Kuehn will succeed Carter as senior vice president and CFO of the pure-play climate company, effective upon the close of the transaction expected in early 2020. He will report directly to Chairman and CEO Michael Lamach.

Carter has served as CFO of Ingersoll Rand since 2013, including responsibility for business development. She was instrumental in the planning and execution of the RMT transaction, and will stay on through the transaction close to ensure the smooth completion of the deal and a seamless transition with Kuehn.

Since joining Ingersoll Rand in 2015, Kuehn has served as vice president and chief accounting officer, and as an elected officer of the company.

Over his 25-year career, Kuehn has held a number of executive leadership positions, including vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR). Prior to Whirlpool, he was the CFO for the HVAC segment of SPX Corp. and held leadership positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

