Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.6 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $226.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 147.5% to $1.51 billion from $0.61 billion last year.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $226.3 Mln. vs. $76.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $0.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.