Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $29.5 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $41.3 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $167.7 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 123.3% to $1.34 billion from $0.60 billion last year.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $167.7 Mln. vs. $85.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $1.34 Bln vs. $0.60 Bln last year.

