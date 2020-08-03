Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR):

-Earnings: -$176.5 million in Q2 vs. $44.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q2 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $129.9 million or $0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $1.26 billion in Q2 vs. $0.63 billion in the same period last year.

