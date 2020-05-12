Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR):

-Earnings: -$36.8 million in Q1 vs. $47.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q1 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $75.1 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.27 per share -Revenue: $799.9 million in Q1 vs. $620.3 million in the same period last year.

