Ingersoll-Rand Maintains FY19 Adj Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) maintained its earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be about $6.40 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.