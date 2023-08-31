Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 76.63

The average one-year price target for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has been revised to 76.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 71.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.65% from the latest reported closing price of 69.89 / share.

Ingersoll-Rand Declares $0.02 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $69.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.21%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 0.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll-Rand. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.27%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 453,657K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 40,868K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,386K shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,204K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,984K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 129.35% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 14,852K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,253K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 6.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,634K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,526K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,334K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,056K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 650.27% over the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

