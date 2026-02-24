Ingersoll Rand (IR) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 104.35

The average one-year price target for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) has been revised to $104.35 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of $91.37 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $122.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from the latest reported closing price of $94.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll Rand. This is an decrease of 255 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.17%, an increase of 12.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 491,710K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 52,354K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,002K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 29,414K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,788K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,477K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,255K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,642K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,404K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 2.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,171K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,368K shares , representing a decrease of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 37.25% over the last quarter.

