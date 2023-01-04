Ingersoll Rand (IR) Closes SPX FLOW Unit Acquisition Deal

Ingersoll Rand IR has completed the previously announced acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment business for approximately $525 million.



The acquisition boosts IR’s core compressor product offering by adding a complementary product portfolio of energy-efficient compressed air dryers, filters and other consumables. The Air Treatment business is a part of IR’s Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.



Ingersoll Rand expects the acquisition to be accretive to the IT&S segment’s adjusted EBITDA margins. It expects significant synergy improvements to drive adjusted EBITDA margins to more than 30% by year three.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Ingersoll Rand’s measures to expand market presence, solidify customer base and enhance product offerings through acquisitions are key catalysts to its growth. In October 2022, the company acquired Dosatron International, expanding its digital technology portfolio and opening up opportunities in hydroponics, horticulture, animal health, food safety and sanitation, along with water treatment end markets, where Dosatron had a strong presence.



In September 2022, IR acquired Westwood Technical Limited, expanding the Precision and Science Technologies segment’s IIoT offerings with Westwood Technical’s Aircom product line. In third-quarter 2022, buyouts positively impacted the company’s revenues by 3.8%. For 2022, Ingersoll Rand anticipates a revenue contribution of $225 million from the buyout/mergers.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ingersoll Rand currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



MRC Global has an estimated earnings growth rate of 325.9% and 37.4% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of the company have rallied 11.9% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of IEX have gained 25% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



EnerSys has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 26.3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The stock increased 22.8% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.