Ingersoll Rand (IR) Announces Deal to Acquire SPX FLOW Arm

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR recently entered into an agreement to buy SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment unit for about $525 million.



SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment business is operational in the United States, Germany and South Korea where it employs around 500 employees. It is engaged in manufacturing filtration systems and purifiers for dehydration in compressed air, and energy-efficient desiccant and refrigerated dryers. The unit is expected to generate revenues of approximately $180 million in 2022.



The buyout aligns with IR’s strategy of expanding its product offerings in the compressor vertical. Air Treatment unit’s compressed air dryer and filtration equipment boosts the production and process reliability of the compressor. The acquisition also adds a complementary product portfolio to IR’s existing menu, which generates about half of the revenues from the recurring aftermarket offerings. Ingersoll Rand expects the buyout to yield accretive adjusted EBITDA margins to its Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment. This collaboration will likely drive synergies to increase adjusted EBITDA margins by more than 30% within the third year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

This deal is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. The business unit will be integrated into Ingersoll Rand’s IT&S segment.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

IR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 5.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 18.1% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank #2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.7% in the past three months.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. ETN’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 1.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Eaton’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.5% in the past three months.



