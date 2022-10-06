Ingersoll Rand (IR) Acquires Dosatron International for $90M

Ingersoll Rand IR recently acquired Dosatron International, a provider of water-powered dosing pumps and systems in North America. The acquisition was valued at approximately $90 million in cash (with additional future consideration of up to $15 million).



The acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand’s digital technology portfolio, opening up opportunities in hydroponics, horticulture, animal health, food safety and sanitation and water treatment end markets, where Dosatron had a strong presence.



The buyout helps IR establish a strong foothold in nutrient delivery for the fast-growing Controlled Environment Agriculture and hydroponics market. IR can leverage Dosatron’s differentiated digital controls and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for hydroponics to bolster its existing portfolio. Dosatron will be part of Ingersoll Rand’s Precision and Science Technologies (PST) segment.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Vicente Reynal, Ingersoll Rand’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our Dosatron brand is a global leader in energy efficient, water-powered dosing technology that plays at the nexus of clean and sustainable farming. This acquisition will enable us to more closely align our new product development with end user needs."



Ingersoll Rand believes in expanding its market presence, solidifying customer base and enhancing product offerings through acquisitions. In September, the company closed the acquisition of Westwood Technical Limited for approximately $30 million in cash. The acquisition expands IR’s IIoT offerings with Westwood Technical’s Aircom product line. The acquired business has been added to IR’s PST segment.



In the same month, Ingersoll Rand also inked a deal to acquire Pedro Gil Construcciones Mecánicas, S.L., a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems in the Spanish market. The buyout will expand IR’s Spanish footprint. Post completion of the acquisition, Pedro Gill will be integrated into IR’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Ingersoll Rand currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies in the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry are as follows:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.3% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 10% in the past six months.



Xylem XYL flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



Xylem has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 6.9% in the past six months.







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.