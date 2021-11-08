Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -96.23% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IR was $57.25, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.43 and a 44.41% increase over the 52 week low of $39.65.

IR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). IR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports IR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1981.48%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ir Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

