Ingersoll Rand Inc. Reports Record Sustainability Achievements in 2024 Annual Report

Ingersoll Rand highlights significant sustainability achievements and operational excellence in its 2024 sustainability report.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has announced significant achievements in sustainability and operational excellence for the year 2024, as highlighted in their latest sustainability report titled "Enabling Growth: Leading Sustainably with Purpose." The company was recognized as a sustainability leader, ranking in the top 1% of its industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third consecutive year and earning a place on CDP's “A List” for environmental stewardship. With a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Ingersoll Rand reported 61% progress towards its SBTi validated reduction goals and achieved a 38% absolute reduction in water usage. The company also emphasized its commitment to employee engagement and safety, boasting a recordable incident rate significantly better than the industry average. CEO Vicente Reynal stated that 2024 marked a milestone year, confirming that sustainability can drive both growth and value for all stakeholders.

Sustainability leadership recognized globally, ranking in the top 1% of the industry for the third consecutive year, which enhances the company's reputation and market positioning.

Achieved significant progress towards greenhouse gas emissions reduction, showing commitment to environmental sustainability and operational excellence.

Maintained a low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.54, significantly better than industry average, demonstrating a strong focus on workplace safety and employee well-being.

High employee engagement index score of 81, placing Ingersoll Rand in the top 10% of manufacturing companies, indicating a strong and positive workplace culture.

Ingersoll Rand's mention of forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact business performance, reflecting a lack of complete assurance in future growth.



The acknowledgment of risks such as natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, and unexpected costs suggests vulnerabilities in the company's operational stability and financial projections.



Despite achieving substantial progress in sustainability metrics, the statement about the ability to achieve future targets indicates lingering concerns about maintaining momentum and success in these areas.

What are the key achievements highlighted in Ingersoll Rand's 2024 sustainability report?

The report outlines sustainability leadership, greenhouse gas reduction, and employee equity initiatives, showcasing a commitment to responsible practices.

How did Ingersoll Rand perform in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment?

Ingersoll Rand was ranked in the top 1% of its industry for the third consecutive year in the assessment.

What greenhouse gas reduction progress has Ingersoll Rand made?

The company achieved 61% progress toward its validated Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction goal of 42%.

How does Ingersoll Rand promote employee engagement?

Ingersoll Rand maintains an employee engagement index score of 81, placing it in the top 10% of manufacturing companies.

Where can I access the full 2024 Sustainability Report?

The full report is available at investors.irco.com for those interested in more details about Ingersoll Rand's sustainability initiatives.

Full Release



DAVIDSON, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, proudly announces its most impactful year yet in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. The company’s 2024 sustainability report,



“





Enabling Growth: Leading Sustainably with purpose





,”



highlights transformative progress and responsible business practices.





Key highlights include:







Sustainability leadership recognized globally









Ranked in the top 1% of the industry in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third consecutive year.



Named to the “A List” by CDP in the environmental stewardship and the supplier engagement leadership categories for the second year in a row.



Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative SBTi for Scope 1, 2, and 3 near-term and net-zero targets aligned to 1.5



o



C.



1















Environmental impact and operational excellence









Achieved 61% progress towards our SBTi validated Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal of 42%.



Achieved 61% progress towards our SBTi validated Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal of 42%.



Surpassed water reduction goal (-17%) with a 38% absolute reduction.



People-first culture and safety excellence









Achieved a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.54, 72% better than the industry average.



2





Granted equity to approximately 3,900 employees through the company’s Ownership Works program. Since May 2017, more than 25,000 employees have received equity grants.



Maintained an employee engagement index score of 81, placing Ingersoll Rand in the top 10% of manufacturing companies.



3













“2024 was a milestone year for Ingersoll Rand,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We proved that sustainability and growth are not only compatible but mutually reinforcing. Our commitment to sustainable innovation is accelerating value to customers, improving operational efficiency, expanding market opportunities, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.”





Visit



investors.irco.com



to read the full 2024 Sustainability Report.









1







Details on Ingersoll Rand’s validated targets are available on the SBTi dashboard:







https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#dashboard







.











2







Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics 2023 incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case





types





data set.











3







Employee Engagement Survey from third-party provider Glint,





which





administers the survey and provides comparable employee engagement survey figures.









About Ingersoll Rand Inc.







Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. Visit



irco.com



for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.







Contacts:









Investor Relations:









Matthew.Fort@irco.com









Media:









Sara.Hassell@irco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.