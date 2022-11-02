Ingersoll Rand Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $145.1M, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $126.0M, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $253.1M or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.52 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $145.1M. vs. $126.0M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

