Ingersoll Rand Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $186.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $202.2 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $291.3 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.716 billion from $1.670 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186.5 Mln. vs. $202.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.716 Bln vs. $1.670 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 - $3.40

