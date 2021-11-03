Ingersoll Rand Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $126.0 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $29.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $238.6 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $238.6 Mln. vs. $152.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.