Ingersoll Rand Inc Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $266.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $229.8 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $381.8 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $2.091 billion from $1.898 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $266.1 Mln. vs. $229.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.091 Bln vs. $1.898 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.