Ingersoll Rand Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s third-quarter earnings has declined a penny in the past 30 days. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate once in the preceding four quarters, matching on two occasions and missing once, the average surprise being 0.3%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.95 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 86 cents per share, indicating a 2.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for IR this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IR’s Results

IR’s Industrial Technologies & Services (IT&S) segment is anticipated to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by higher orders across its product portfolio of industrial vacuums, blowers and compressors. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 0.3% year over year to $1.53 billion.



The Precision and Science Technologies segment’s results are expected to benefit from solid momentum in the life sciences business, driven by growth in fluid handling product orders within the legacy Gardner Denver Medical platform. Strength in the precision technologies business is also expected to augment its results. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 12.4% year over year to $421.1 million.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by Ingersoll Rand are expected to have boosted its quarterly revenues. In August 2025, the company acquired Dave Barry Plastics, which boosted its life science portfolio. In June 2025, it acquired Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Lead Fluid), which strengthened its life science business in China.



Also, in April 2025, Ingersoll Rand completed the acquisition of G & D Chillers, Inc. (G&D) and Advanced Gas Technologies Inc. (“AGT”). The acquisitions expanded the company’s air treatment portfolio. Its buyout of SSI Aeration in February 2025 also enhanced its ability to offer integrated low-pressure compressor and aeration solutions.



Despite the positives, rising costs and expenses are likely to have weighed on IR’s performance. Rising selling and administrative expenses are expected to have dented the company’s margins and profitability. For the quarter under review, we anticipate Ingersoll Rand’s adjusted EBITDA margin to be 27.6%, indicating a decline of 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IR has an Earnings ESP of -0.59% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 85 cents per share, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. AptarGroup is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



AptarGroup’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Caterpillar is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s third-quarter earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days.



Sealed Air Corporation SEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



Sealed Air’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.