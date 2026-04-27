Ingersoll Rand Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate once in the preceding four quarters, matching on two occasions and missing once, the average surprise being 1%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating growth of 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 74 cents per share, indicating a 2.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for IR this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IR’s Results

IR’s Industrial Technologies & Services (IT&S) segment is anticipated to have performed well in the first quarter, driven by higher orders across its product portfolio of industrial vacuums, blowers and compressors. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 6.2% year over year to $1.44 billion.



The Precision and Science Technologies segment’s results are expected to benefit from solid momentum in the life sciences business, driven by growth in fluid handling product orders within the legacy Gardner Denver Medical platform. Strength in the precision technologies business and an increase in demand for biopharma solutions are also expected to augment its results. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 3.6% year over year to $378.6 million.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by Ingersoll Rand are expected to have boosted its quarterly revenues. In November 2025, it acquired Transvac Systems Ltd., which enhanced IR’s portfolio of engineered solutions with advanced ejector and hybrid systems within the Industrial Technologies and Services segment. In August 2025, the company acquired Dave Barry Plastics, which boosted its life science portfolio. In June 2025, it acquired Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Lead Fluid), which strengthened its life science business in China.



Also, in April 2025, Ingersoll Rand completed the acquisition of G & D Chillers, Inc. (G&D) and Advanced Gas Technologies Inc. (“AGT”). The acquisitions expanded the company’s air treatment portfolio.



Despite the positives, rising costs and expenses are likely to have weighed on IR’s performance. Rising selling and administrative expenses are expected to have dented the company’s margins and profitability. For the quarter under review, we anticipate Ingersoll Rand’s adjusted EBITDA margin to be 44.6%, indicating a decline of 50 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IR has an Earnings ESP of -0.23% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 73 cents per share, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Kennametal Inc. KMT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) results on May 6.



Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 35.4%.



Stanley Black & Decker SWK has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Illinois Tool Works ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.