INGERSOLL-RAND Earnings Results: $IR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INGERSOLL-RAND ($IR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, missing estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,898,600,000, missing estimates of $1,963,699,810 by $-65,099,810.

INGERSOLL-RAND Insider Trading Activity

INGERSOLL-RAND insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,625,300

ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) sold 24,234 shares for an estimated $2,304,241

ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $685,650

KATHLEEN M. KEENE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $420,672 .

. MICHAEL J SCHESKE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,531 shares for an estimated $246,620

INGERSOLL-RAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of INGERSOLL-RAND stock to their portfolio, and 398 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

