INGERSOLL-RAND Earnings Preview: Recent $IR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INGERSOLL-RAND ($IR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,963,699,810 and earnings of $0.87 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
INGERSOLL-RAND Insider Trading Activity
INGERSOLL-RAND insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,625,300
- ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) sold 24,234 shares for an estimated $2,304,241
- ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $685,650
- KATHLEEN M. KEENE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $420,672.
- MICHAEL J SCHESKE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,531 shares for an estimated $246,620
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
INGERSOLL-RAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of INGERSOLL-RAND stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,186,644 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $410,960,975
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 3,086,096 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $302,931,183
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,973,837 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,751,839
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,934,824 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,922,323
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,905,772 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,070,579
- FMR LLC added 1,538,056 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,975,576
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,462,538 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,562,730
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.