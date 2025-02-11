News & Insights

INGERSOLL-RAND Earnings Preview: Recent $IR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 11, 2025 — 04:07 pm EST

INGERSOLL-RAND ($IR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,963,699,810 and earnings of $0.87 per share.

INGERSOLL-RAND Insider Trading Activity

INGERSOLL-RAND insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,625,300
  • ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) sold 24,234 shares for an estimated $2,304,241
  • ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $685,650
  • KATHLEEN M. KEENE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $420,672.
  • MICHAEL J SCHESKE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,531 shares for an estimated $246,620

INGERSOLL-RAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of INGERSOLL-RAND stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

