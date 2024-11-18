News & Insights

Ingersoll-Rand downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

November 18, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Stifel analyst Nathan Jones downgraded Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $107, down from $112. The firm downgraded five industrial names, saying the stocks at or near its target prices. The valuations are now reflecting their industry-leading performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. At these valuations Stifel sees better risk/reward opportunities elsewhere in its coverage.

