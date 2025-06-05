Ingersoll Rand Buys Lead Fluid, Strengthens Life Science Platform

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR recently completed the acquisition of Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Lead Fluid). The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Headquartered in China, Lead Fluid specializes in manufacturing advanced fluid-handling products like peristaltic pumps, gear pumps, syringe pumps and pump heads. Its products are designed for life science applications that require precise fluid delivery and handling of sensitive materials.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Ingersoll Rand’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Lead Fluid’s expertise in advanced fluid-handling products, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable IR to boost its life science business in China.



Lead Fluid will be incorporated into the company’s Life Sciences platform under the Precision and Science Technologies segment.

Other Notable Buyouts

Acquisitions are an essential aspect of IR’s growth strategy. In October 2024, Ingersoll Rand completed the acquisitions of Air Power Systems (APSCO), Blutek s.r.l. (Blutek) and UT Pumps & Systems Private Limited (UT Pumps). The buyout of APSCO enabled the company to boost its position in the dry and liquid bulk markets with energy-efficient solutions.



With the Blutek buyout, Ingersoll Rand enhanced its competitiveness in high-specification projects by adding technology, expertise and aftermarket opportunities in fast-growing markets like biogas and carbon capture. The UT Pumps buyout enhanced the company’s product portfolio with new pump technology. In first-quarter 2025, acquisitions contributed 8.4% to total revenues.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Ingersoll Rand, with approximately $33 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to gain from higher orders for industrial vacuums and blowers and strong momentum in the life sciences business. However, a high debt level remains a concern.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, the company’s shares have gained 7.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share for 2025, indicating a decrease of 2.9% from the 60-day-ago figure.

