Ingersoll Rand Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.80, changing hands as high as $30.81 per share. Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.01 per share, with $38.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.66. The IR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

