Ingersoll Rand Acquires TMIC/Adicomp, Strengthens Product Offerings

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR recently completed the acquisition of Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors S.p.A. (“TMIC”) and its business subsidiary Adicomp S.p.A. (Adicomp) (together TMIC/Adicomp). The transaction was valued at about €160 million.



TMIC specializes in designing and manufacturing air and gas compressors. The company’s subsidiary Adicomp offers engineered-to-order (ETO) solutions in the renewable natural gas industry. Headquartered in Italy, TMIC/Adicomp also operates in North America, Brazil and India.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Ingersoll Rand’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of TMIC/Adicomp’s expertise in compressors and ETO solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable IR to boost its presence across the packaging and renewable natural gas industries.



TMIC/Adicomp will be incorporated into the company’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment. The segment engages in manufacturing products, including air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and others. Key brands are ComAir, Emco Wheaton, Garo, Ingersoll Rand, Nash, Gardner Denver and others.

Other Notable Buyouts

Acquisitions are an essential aspect of IR’s growth strategy. In June 2025, Ingersoll Rand acquired Lead Fluid. The inclusion of Lead Fluid’s expertise in advanced fluid-handling products, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable IR to boost its life science business in China.



Also, in October 2024, the company completed the acquisitions of Air Power Systems (APSCO), Blutek s.r.l. (Blutek) and UT Pumps & Systems Private Limited (UT Pumps). The buyout of APSCO enabled IR to boost its position in the dry and liquid bulk markets with energy-efficient solutions.



With the Blutek buyout, Ingersoll Rand enhanced its competitiveness in high-specification projects by adding technology, expertise and aftermarket opportunities in fast-growing markets like biogas and carbon capture. The UT Pumps buyout enhanced the company’s product portfolio with new pump technology. In first-quarter 2025, acquisitions contributed 8.4% to IR’s revenues.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Ingersoll Rand, with approximately $34.4 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to gain from higher orders for industrial vacuums and blowers and strong momentum in the life sciences business. However, a high debt level remains a concern.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 16% compared with the industry’s growth of 15.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share for 2025, indicating a decrease of 1.2% from the 60-day-ago figure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FERG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferguson’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 7%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.7%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC Bearings’ 2025 earnings has increased 2.5%.



Broadwind, Inc. BWEN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.1%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for BWEN’s 2025 earnings has increased 14.3%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.