Ingersoll Rand Acquires Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors and Adicomp for €160 Million to Enhance Growth and Capabilities

Ingersoll Rand acquires Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors for €160 million, enhancing capabilities in air and gas compression markets.

Quiver AI Summary

Ingersoll Rand Inc. announced the acquisition of Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors S.p.A. and its subsidiary Adicomp S.p.A. for approximately €160 million, as part of its strategic plan to make targeted acquisitions that enhance its capabilities in high-growth markets. TMIC is recognized for its century-long expertise in air and gas compressor design, while Adicomp specializes in engineered solutions for the renewable natural gas industry. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Ingersoll Rand’s service offerings and support its long-term growth strategy, demonstrating the company’s successful partnership with family-owned businesses. The purchase price reflects a favorable valuation, aligning with Ingersoll Rand's disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors S.p.A. and Adicomp S.p.A. enhances Ingersoll Rand's capabilities in high-growth markets, particularly in renewable natural gas, which is a burgeoning sector.

The purchase was made at an attractive low-double-digit multiple, with the anticipated post-synergy multiple expected to improve to the mid-to-high single digits, suggesting strong financial potential from the acquisition.

This acquisition reflects Ingersoll Rand's successful execution of its disciplined capital allocation strategy and ability to partner effectively with family-owned businesses, reinforcing its M&A capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition broadens risk exposure to new international markets, including potential challenges and uncertainties in Brazil and India.

Dependence on achieving anticipated revenue and cost synergies for financial performance could pose a financial risk if expectations are not met.

Forward-looking statements indicate inherent uncertainties, creating apprehension about the company's ability to fulfill its strategic goals.

FAQ

What was the purchase price for TMIC and Adicomp?

The acquisition of TMIC and Adicomp was approximately €160 million.

How will the acquisition benefit Ingersoll Rand?

This acquisition enhances Ingersoll Rand's capabilities in high-growth markets and improves its presence in the RNG sector.

What is the expected financial impact of this acquisition?

The purchase was made at a low-double-digit multiple, with a post-synergy multiple expected in the mid-to-high single digits.

Where are TMIC and Adicomp based?

TMIC and Adicomp are based in Italy but have a presence in North America, Brazil, and India.

What is Ingersoll Rand's core business focus?

Ingersoll Rand specializes in mission-critical flow creation, life science, and industrial solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 04/14 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 04/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$IR Insider Trading Activity

$IR insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 38,657 shares for an estimated $3,209,768

ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,728 shares for an estimated $2,127,812 .

. ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $293,230

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $IR stock to their portfolio, and 504 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IR forecast page.

$IR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $96.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025

Full Release





Continues the company’s disciplined capital allocation strategy of targeted bolt-on acquisitions and proven ability to build trusted, proprietary partnerships with family-owned businesses



Continues the company’s disciplined capital allocation strategy of targeted bolt-on acquisitions and proven ability to build trusted, proprietary partnerships with family-owned businesses



Acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand competencies and capabilities in high-growth end markets



Acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand competencies and capabilities in high-growth end markets



Purchase made at an attractive low-double-digit multiple with expected post-synergy multiple in the mid-to-high single digits











DAVIDSON, N.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, has acquired Termomeccanica Industrial Compressors S.p.A. (“TMIC”) and its subsidiary Adicomp S.p.A. (“Adicomp”) (collectively “TMIC/Adicomp”) with a purchase price of approximately €160 million.





TMIC is an international leader in the design and production of air and gas compressors with over 100 years of experience and innovation. Its subsidiary Adicomp provides engineered-to-order (ETO) solutions in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry. TMIC/Adicomp are based in Italy, with an existing presence in North America and recent expansion into Brazil and India, and improve the company’s RNG gas-ends and packaging presence. The businesses will join the Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.





“TMIC/Adicomp are leading businesses in their respective industries, and today we welcome them to Ingersoll Rand,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “These companies strengthen our core capabilities and broaden our service offerings, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers while advancing our long-term growth strategy for shareholders. Additionally, these companies reflect the strength of our M&A flywheel and reaffirm our ability to partner with family-owned businesses on a proprietary basis.”







About Ingersoll Rand Inc.







Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit



www.IRCO.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.