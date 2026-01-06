Ingersoll Rand Acquires Scinomix, Strengthens Life Sciences Portfolio

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR recently completed the acquisition of a leading automation workflow technology provider — Scinomix, Inc. The financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Ingersoll Rand’s shares were up 3.1% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $82.21.



Headquartered in Earth City, MO, Scinomix specializes in manufacturing advanced technologies that facilitate streamlining automation workflows across several industries. The company’s products are used for labeling, barcode scanning, and capping lab equipment like vials, tubes and microplates.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Ingersoll Rand’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Scinomix’s expertise in automation technologies, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable Ingersoll Rand to boost its life sciences products portfolio. It will also help IR expand its presence in lucrative end markets like pharmaceutical, clinical, biotechnology, genetic testing laboratories and agricultural.



Scinomix will be incorporated into Ingersoll Rand’s Life Sciences platform under the Precision and Science Technologies segment. The segment is engaged in manufacturing products, including fluid management equipment, powder containment and aftermarket parts for medical, laboratory, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Ingersoll Rand, with approximately $32.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company’s growth-based investments are pushing up costs with a corresponding negative effect on the bottom line. Also, a high debt level may increase its financial obligations in the quarters ahead. However, it is set to gain from a healthy demand environment and innovation capabilities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 7.8% against the industry’s growth of 9.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $3.29 for 2025, suggesting a decrease of 0.6% from the 60-day-ago figure.

