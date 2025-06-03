Ingersoll Rand acquires Lead Fluid to enhance life science capabilities in China, supporting its regional growth strategy.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has announced the acquisition of Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a Chinese company that specializes in advanced fluid-handling products for life science applications. This acquisition aligns with Ingersoll Rand’s strategy to grow in specific regions by enhancing their capabilities in the life sciences sector. Lead Fluid, which generates approximately $8 million in annual revenue and is known for its high-quality peristaltic and syringe pumps, will now be part of Ingersoll Rand's Life Sciences platform within the Precision and Science Technologies segment. CEO Vicente Reynal emphasized the importance of this acquisition in strengthening the company's presence in the high-growth life sciences market in China.

Execution of a bolt-on acquisition aligns with Ingersoll Rand’s in-region, for-region growth strategy, demonstrating a commitment to localized operational excellence.

The acquisition of Lead Fluid enhances Ingersoll Rand’s capabilities in life science applications, potentially increasing market share in a high-growth sector.

Lead Fluid, with an established reputation and annual revenue of approximately $8 million, will contribute positively to Ingersoll Rand's overall portfolio and business durability.

Acquisition of Lead Fluid may not generate the anticipated financial performance, leading to uncertainties about the company's growth strategy.

There are inherent risks in the acquisition, including unexpected costs and the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, which could negatively impact financial results.

Highlighting risks like difficulties in achieving revenue and cost synergies may indicate possible operational challenges post-acquisition.

What did Ingersoll Rand acquire recently?

Ingersoll Rand acquired Lead Fluid, a Chinese manufacturer of fluid-handling products for life science applications.

How will the acquisition enhance Ingersoll Rand's capabilities?

This acquisition will strengthen Ingersoll Rand's life science capabilities and product offerings in China.

What is the significance of the 'in-region, for-region' strategy?

The 'in-region, for-region' strategy focuses on local growth by acquiring companies that enhance regional operations and market presence.

What are Lead Fluid's primary products?

Lead Fluid specializes in advanced fluid-handling products like peristaltic pumps, syringe pumps, and gear pumps for precise fluid delivery.

What is the expected financial impact of this acquisition?

Lead Fluid has an annual revenue of approximately $8 million and will contribute to Ingersoll Rand's growth in life sciences.

DAVIDSON, N.C., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, has acquired Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Lead Fluid”), reflecting its commitment to an in-region, for-region growth strategy.





China-based Lead Fluid designs and manufactures advanced fluid-handling products, including peristaltic pumps, syringe pumps, gear pumps, and pump heads, used for life science applications requiring precise fluid delivery, sterile conditions, and gentle handling of sensitive materials. Its annual revenue is approximately $8 million.





Lead Fluid will join the Life Sciences platform within the Precision and Science Technologies (P&ST) segment.





“As we continue to execute bolt-on acquisitions that further our in-region, for-region strategy, Lead Fluid is a leading domestic brand with an excellent reputation,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “This acquisition demonstrates our ability to work directly with family founders to add leading companies to Ingersoll Rand. We look forward to strengthening our life science capabilities in China and the overall durability of our portfolio by increasing our exposure to this high-growth, sustainable end market.”







About Ingersoll Rand Inc.







Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit



www.IRCO.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.







Contacts:









Investor Relations:









Matthew.Fort@irco.com









Media:









Sara.Hassell@irco.com





