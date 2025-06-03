Ingersoll Rand Acquires Lead Fluid

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand (IR) has acquired Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co. China-based Lead Fluid designs and manufactures advanced fluid-handling products, including peristaltic pumps, syringe pumps, gear pumps, and pump heads, used for life science applications requiring precise fluid delivery, sterile conditions, and gentle handling of sensitive materials. Lead Fluid will join the Life Sciences platform within the Precision and Science Technologies segment.

"As we continue to execute bolt-on acquisitions that further our in-region, for-region strategy, Lead Fluid is a leading domestic brand with an excellent reputation," said Vicente Reynal, chairman and CEO of Ingersoll Rand.

