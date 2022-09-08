Ingersoll Rand Achieves #148 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Raymond James Financial

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) has taken over the #148 spot from Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Ingersoll Rand Inc versus Raymond James Financial Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IR plotted in blue; RJF plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IR vs. RJF:

IR is currently trading down about 0.1%, while RJF is up about 0.9% midday Thursday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.