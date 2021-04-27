Ingersoll (IR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, after market close.



The company’s earnings surpassed estimates thrice and missed the mark once in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 19.7%. Its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 53 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 15.22%.



In the past six months, the stock has gained 45.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.6%.

Factors at Play

During the quarter under review, Ingersoll Rand is likely to have benefited from its robust product portfolio, innovation capabilities and a deepened focus on expanding its aftermarket businesses. Further, the company’s investments in the digital, IoT and e-commerce space are likely to have boosted its performance.



Also, Ingersoll Rand’s acquisition of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems during the first quarter strengthened the company’s existing vacuum and blower product offerings with enhanced technical capabilities.



The transaction also extended Ingersoll Rand’s business footprint, courtesy of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems’ presence in the multiple end markets, especially those in the Americas. Markedly, the acquired assets are now part of Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment.



Also, the company inked a five-year agreement with Google Cloud to drive IoT connectivity across its global industrial portfolio. As a result, the revamped cloud-based architecture will aid it to seamlessly manage its connected devices with an improved service experience for both distributors and customers. These significant developments are likely to have been accretive to Ingersoll Rand’s first-quarter earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues stands at $1,314 million, indicating a 3.5% increase from $1,270 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, Ingersoll Rand’s exposure to several end markets including industrial manufacturing, mining & construction, chemical, upstream energy, midstream energy, transportation and downstream energy is expected to have helped it deal with the coronavirus-led adversities. Also, effective cost-reduction efforts coupled with a healthy liquidity position might have helped the company maintain a solid margin in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, an unfavorable product mix is likely to have hurt the performance of its Precision & Science Technologies segment in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the near-term impact on revenues from the disposal of the company’s majority stake in the High Pressure Solutions segment might bear a reflection on its impending results. Moreover, given Ingersoll Rand’s diverse geographic presence, its operations are subject to global economic and political risks as well as forex woes.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Ingersoll Rand this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Ingersoll Rand has an Earnings ESP of -0.84%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ingersoll Rand Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ingersoll Rand Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Ingersoll Rand has a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

