Ingersoll (IR) to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22, after market close.



The company surpassed estimates thrice and missed once in the last four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 17.37%, on average. Its third-quarter 2020 earnings of 40 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 29.03%.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 23.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.

Factors at Play

Ingersoll Rand is likely to have gained from its solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on expanding its aftermarket businesses in the fourth quarter. Also, the company’s investments in digital, IoT and e-commerce space are likely to have supplemented its performance in the fourth quarter.



Also, in third-quarter 2020, buyouts positively impacted the company’s revenues by 0.3%, a trend which is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter, given the strength in its acquired Albin Pump SAS business. Notably, the acquisition (closed in September 2020), which has been boosting its growth opportunities in the fluid management space, is likely to have augmented its fourth-quarter revenues. For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenues to grow sequentially.



In addition Ingersoll Rand’s exposure in several end markets — including industrial manufacturing, mining & construction, chemical, upstream energy, midstream energy, transportation and downstream energy — is anticipated to have helped it in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak-led difficulties.



In addition, some of the company’s cost reduction actions are likely to have helped it maintain a solid margin in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, unfavorable product mix might have hurt the performance of the Precision & Science Technologies segment in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, shift toward growth opportunities (which generally carries low margins) is likely to have affected its Specialty Vehicle Technologies’ performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for Ingersoll Rand this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.88%.

Zacks Rank: Ingersoll Rand carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Key Picks

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Axon Enterprise, Inc AXON has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Middleby Corporation MIDD currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +6.20%.



Cintas Corporation CTAS presently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.17%.

