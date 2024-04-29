Ingersoll (IR) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ingersoll Rand (IR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.7 billion, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ingersoll metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' of $311.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' should come in at $92.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $94.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' will reach $368.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $345.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ingersoll here>>>



Shares of Ingersoll have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.