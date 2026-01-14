Ingentec (TPEX:4768) Price Target Increased by 47.00% to 357.00

The average one-year price target for Ingentec (TPEX:4768) has been revised to NT$357.00 / share. This is an increase of 47.00% from the prior estimate of NT$242.86 dated November 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$353.50 to a high of NT$367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.24% from the latest reported closing price of NT$234.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingentec. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4768 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 58K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

