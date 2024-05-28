Ingenta PLC Announces Strong 2023 Financial Results

Ingenta (GB:ING) has released an update.

Ingenta PLC, a leading software and services provider for the publishing and media industries, reports a 3% increase in revenue to £10.8m and a net profit of £2.3m for the year ended 2023. The company has a strong balance sheet with cash balances rising to £2.7m and is confident in its growth prospects, reflected in the 19% increase in its full-year dividend to 4.1 pence per share. Ingenta’s success is attributed to expanding its customer base, particularly in the US and NGO sectors, and its innovative web-based content platform and IP management products.

