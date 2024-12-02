Ingenia Communities Welcomes New Director Jennifer Fagg

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.
Ingenia Communities Group has announced the appointment of Jennifer Anne Fagg as a new director, effective from December 2, 2024. Notably, the initial director’s interest notice reveals that she currently holds no securities in the company. This development is an important step in the company’s leadership strategy and could be of interest to investors monitoring governance changes.
