Ingenia Communities Group’s Strong FY24 Performance and Strategic Shift

Ingenia Communities Group reported a robust financial performance in FY24, surpassing guidance with a 17% increase in EBIT and a 24% rise in new home settlements. These achievements came amidst strategic shifts towards development and operational efficiency, highlighted by the appointment of new CEO John Carfi, who has already made significant strides in enhancing growth and value. The company’s focus on accelerating development and adapting to a challenging macroeconomic environment underscores its commitment to boosting securityholder value.

